Disability activists unhappy over budget allocation

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disability rights activists in Tamil Nadu are unhappy over the budget allocations for the disability sector. Given the backdrop of the pandemic, more allocations were expected towards helping the community.

“We have been requesting the government to increase monthly disability allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, just like the neighbouring states of Puducherry and Telangana,” said S Namburajan, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

Pointing out that scores of disabled persons are homeless, another activist, R Vimal said that compliance with the Rights to Persons with Disabilities Act will help address the issues of poverty and unemployment and this should have been assured in the budget. The Act says 5 per cent of the jobs in the private sector must be reserved for persons with disabilities. Similarly, 4 per cent of the jobs in the government sector are to be reserved for us, claims Vimal. As he puts it, “Persons with disabilities want dignity of life, which can be achieved only if they are empowered with jobs.”

The activists point out that not even 10 per cent of the companies are adhering to this Act and ironically, they are turning away PwDs in interviews. Moreover, the government has also not adhered to Supreme Court’s order in 2013 stating the backlog of vacancies for persons with disabilities must be provided. The community has demanded a white paper on implementation of these backlog vacancies. They also demand MNREGA job allotments.