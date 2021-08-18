STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Disability activists unhappy over budget allocation

The activists point out that not even 10 per cent of the companies are adhering to this Act and ironically, they are turning away PwDs in interviews.

Published: 18th August 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

PwD Candidates; Persons with Disability

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | AMIT BANDRE)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disability rights activists in Tamil Nadu are unhappy over the budget allocations for the disability sector. Given the backdrop of the pandemic, more allocations were expected towards helping the community.

“We have been requesting the government to increase monthly disability allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs  3,000, just like the neighbouring states of Puducherry and Telangana,” said S Namburajan, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

Pointing out that scores of disabled persons are homeless, another activist, R Vimal said that compliance with the Rights to Persons with Disabilities Act will help address the issues of poverty and unemployment and this should have been assured in the budget. The Act says 5 per cent of the jobs in the private sector must be reserved for persons with disabilities. Similarly, 4 per cent of the jobs in the government sector are to be reserved for us, claims Vimal. As he puts it, “Persons with disabilities want dignity of life, which can be achieved only if they are empowered with jobs.”

The activists point out that not even 10 per cent of the companies are adhering to this Act and ironically, they are turning away PwDs in interviews.  Moreover, the government has also not adhered to Supreme Court’s order in 2013 stating the backlog of vacancies for persons with disabilities must be provided. The community has demanded a white paper on implementation of these backlog vacancies. They also demand MNREGA job allotments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disability activists
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp