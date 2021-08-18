STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK eyes three Rajya Sabha seats as EC announces bypoll

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat that fell vacant with the death of AIADMK member A Mohammedjan. With this, the DMK is set to get three more members in the Upper House.

This is because there are two more vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the State and conducting elections separately for them would mean AIADMK will have no chance of winning even a single seat despite the party and its allies having one-third of the strength in the Assembly.

DMK had sensed early the chances of AIADMK winning one Rajya Sabha seat if polls for all three seats were conducted together. A DMK team visited Delhi in June and petitioned the Election Commission that it must stick to the established procedure and conduct a poll only for the seat vacated by the demise of the lawmaker. The two other seats that fell vacant were due to resignations of AIADMK members KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam after they won in the recent Assembly polls.

According to the ECI’s notification, the nomination for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat will begin on August 24 and the last date for nomination is August 31. Scrutiny of the nominations will take place on September 1 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 3.

And polling will take place on September 13. A DMK source said, “There are hectic parleys but the party ticket would mostly go to one of the party candidates who lost in the recent Assembly polls. Thanga Tamilselvan and Karthikeya Sivasenathipathi are among those expected to get the party’s ticket.”

