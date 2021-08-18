Duration of budget session shortened

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Tuesday announced that the budget session of the State Assembly would be concluded eight days in advance. As per the original schedule, the session was to end on September 21. Now, the session comes to an end on September 13. Decision to this effect was taken at the business advisory committee meeting of the House.

The Speaker gave the details of the changed schedule of demands for grants of various departments to be taken up for discussion from August 23. However, he did not give the reason for advancing the session by a week. According to the original schedule, the House was to have sittings on 29 days between August 13 to September 21. Now, the House will sit for 22 days only.