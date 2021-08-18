Jumbo damages crops in Tirupattur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A single tusker migrating into villages adjoining reserved forests atop Jawadhu Hills in Tirupattur has been raiding crops for the last four days. It has damaged paddy, plantain and millets in villages including Chinnavattanur, Serkanur and Kilanur in the hills. Forest department personnel has been on a vigil to chase the elephant away. “The tusker is now coming out during night. It migrates into agricultural fields and damages millets. We are taking steps to chase it away deep into the forest,” Official said on Tuesday. The Forest personnel use different methods including bursting crackers to drive the pachyderm away.