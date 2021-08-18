Jumbo damages crops in Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: A single tusker migrating into villages adjoining reserved forests atop Jawadhu Hills in Tirupattur has been raiding crops for the last four days. It has damaged paddy, plantain and millets in villages including Chinnavattanur, Serkanur and Kilanur in the hills. Forest department personnel has been on a vigil to chase the elephant away. “The tusker is now coming out during night. It migrates into agricultural fields and damages millets. We are taking steps to chase it away deep into the forest,” Official said on Tuesday. The Forest personnel use different methods including bursting crackers to drive the pachyderm away.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Govt 'sensitive' towards prices of petroleum products: Hardeep
UK to relocate 5,000 Afghans under new 'bespoke' scheme
Kerala Law Academy lecturer found dead with burn injuries
Economy rapidly normalising towards pre-COVID levels: Birla
I am an army man and we don't surrender: Indian boxer Satish Kumar