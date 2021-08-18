Kodanad case: Sayan quizzed for over three hours

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: KV Sayan, prime suspect in the Kodanad estate robbery and murder case, appeared before police on Tuesday for further investigation. Senior officers including SP Ashish Rawat, Coonoor DSP D Suresh and investigating officer Kotagiri Inspector Velmurugan questioned him for over three hours in the SP’s office.

Neither Sayan nor and the officers spoke to the media. Police have begun inquiries even as their petition before the trial court seeking permission for further investigation is pending. The plea will heard on August 27.