STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

None removed from priest posting: Stalin

Stalin claims people are aware that some persons with ‘political motives’ are working against the government’s archaka initiative

Published: 18th August 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday assured the Assembly that none of the working priests in temples were removed from their service. At the same time, only trained priests would be appointed, he added.During the budget debate,

Stalin said, “Former CM M Karunanidhi enacted an Act to enable all communities to become priests in order to remove the thorn from our leader Periyar’s heart. But the Act could not be implemented. But, now we have brought it into effect and given away the job orders (for non-Brahmin priests).”

On social media criticism over this issue, the CM said, “People are well aware that some worked against this, either for political considerations or to destroy this initiative aimed at bringing social justice. If it comes to the government’s notice, with proof, that anything contrary had happened anywhere (such as priests being removed), then without a doubt, this government will take appropriate action,” he told the Assembly.

Earlier, Minister for HR&CE department PK Sekar Babu replied to DMK member N Ezhilan, and said some priests who had served at two temples have been appointed for one temple and priests aged above 60 and 70 years have also been permitted to deliver their duties.

Besides, all the priests, who were recently appointed, were well trained in Agama and examinations were conducted for them. All the newly appointed priests were below the age of 35, the Minister replied.On Tuesday, when Sekar Babu spoke to reporters on this issue, he said, “Some Hindutva forces who don’t want others to come up (in life) have taken up a mischievous campaign.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp