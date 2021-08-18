None removed from priest posting: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday assured the Assembly that none of the working priests in temples were removed from their service. At the same time, only trained priests would be appointed, he added.During the budget debate,

Stalin said, “Former CM M Karunanidhi enacted an Act to enable all communities to become priests in order to remove the thorn from our leader Periyar’s heart. But the Act could not be implemented. But, now we have brought it into effect and given away the job orders (for non-Brahmin priests).”

On social media criticism over this issue, the CM said, “People are well aware that some worked against this, either for political considerations or to destroy this initiative aimed at bringing social justice. If it comes to the government’s notice, with proof, that anything contrary had happened anywhere (such as priests being removed), then without a doubt, this government will take appropriate action,” he told the Assembly.

Earlier, Minister for HR&CE department PK Sekar Babu replied to DMK member N Ezhilan, and said some priests who had served at two temples have been appointed for one temple and priests aged above 60 and 70 years have also been permitted to deliver their duties.

Besides, all the priests, who were recently appointed, were well trained in Agama and examinations were conducted for them. All the newly appointed priests were below the age of 35, the Minister replied.On Tuesday, when Sekar Babu spoke to reporters on this issue, he said, “Some Hindutva forces who don’t want others to come up (in life) have taken up a mischievous campaign.”