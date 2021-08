By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday apologised for his remarks against AIADMK MLA V Sampathkumar when the latter had made a comment on the recently released white paper on State finances. Certain remarks made by both of them were expunged from Assembly records.

“I was hurt when the AIADMK MLA said that the white paper was not a big thing. It was not my intention to hurt any member,” the minister said.