By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Finance PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan informed that a study is being conducted to reduce the price of diesel. AIADMK member VV Rajan Chellappa on Tuesday charged the State government with not reducing the price of diesel as per their poll promise. Replying, the minister said,

“For every subsidy, there is a study needed about its effectiveness. A study is underway into how a diesel price cut benefits the last consumer.”