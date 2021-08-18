TN did not have surplus power: V Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday refuted the AIADMK’s claim that Tamil Nadu was a power-surplus State during their regime, and provided details to bring home his point. In response to issues raised by AIADMK member V Sampathkumar in the State Assembly, Senthil Balaji said that during the 2016 Assembly elections, the AIADMK promised to achieve power generation to the tune of 13,000 MW in five years.

“However, they failed to fulfil that promise,” he said.

“As much as 85 per cent of the power was generated through installed capacity of the TNEB during the DMK government between 2006-11. During 2011-16, the power generated through installed capacity was reduced to 75 per cent, while it again dipped to just 58 per cent during the next five years.” The Minister firmly denied the AIADMK’s claim that Tamil Nadu was a power-surplus State.