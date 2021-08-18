Women at helm of affairs in Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu 

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Recent government appointments in various departments has added Perambalur district in a unique league as more than nine women officers including the District Collector are now at the helm of various government affairs.

In the last fortnight, several new appointments have been made to various departments in the Perambalur district. A majority of these positions including the administration, revenue, development and judiciary are held by women officers.

The District Collector post is held by P Sri Venkata Priya, the District Revenue Officer post is held by N Mangaiyarkani, Principal District Judge post is held by Justice S Subadevi, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director post is held by A Lalitha, RDO post is held by S Niraimathi, fire department is headed by P Ambiga, Horticulture department is headed by AG Fathima, TANGEDCO head post is held by M Ambiga and the Social Welfare department is headed by A Thameemunnisha.

However, for these women officers, the appointment is just a beginning as they hope to pave way for better development in the lives of residents of Perambalur district.

RDO S Niraimathi said, "We also did not expect that all of the key positions in the district would be held by women. This makes me very happy. The District Collector intends to coordinate with us and implement all projects here. Similarly we ready to take the district on the path of development. We hope we do this better."

District Rural Development Agency Project Director A Lalitha said, "It is better for women to take it for themselves than to ask for their rights. Society is not in a position where women are fighting for their rights. We have overcome that situation. Today our rights are everywhere and we need to use them properly."

Recalling a situation from a recent government event, she added "I first noticed in a government event that most of the officers in the district were women. I am proud of this. Apart from this, there are women in top government posts, doctors and engineers. Thus we do not have to fight to get anything. Tamil Nadu is far better compared to other states."