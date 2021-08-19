Cooking gas price not under state govt’s control: PTR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the State government is in no way connected to the price of cooking gas.

This was in response to PMK floor leader GK Mani’s demand that the State government reduce the price of gas, which has risen to Rs 875 a cylinder. It may be recalled that the DMK had promised, in their election manifesto, that they would offer Rs 100 subsidy on domestic gas cylinder if voted to power.