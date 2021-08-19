STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Legislation seeking exemption from NEET for TN soon: Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the legislation seeking exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu would be enacted within the ongoing budget session.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the legislation seeking exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu would be enacted within the ongoing budget session. He said it would be based on the recommendations of the committee constituted to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions in the State. Stalin was responding to DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was making his maiden speech at the Assembly. 

‘People should form movement against NEET’
Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, called upon the people to form a movement against NEET since everyone is affected by it. Starting from Anitha, 14 students have committed suicide owing to NEET, he added. Udhayanidhi devoted most of his 35-minute-long maiden speech at the Assembly to talk about NEET. 

He urged the chief minister to withdraw cases filed against those who protested against NEET and demanded that the government hospital being constructed at Ariyalur be named after Anitha.

“We don’t have any malicious intent towards the Union Government. We are ready to laud it if it does something good. But when they commit wrongs, we will criticise vigorously. I wish to record here that the chief minister advises us to conduct ourselves decently but not to behave like slaves,” Udhayanidhi said.

