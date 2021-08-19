STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC judge MM Sundresh among nine to be elevated to SC by collegium

Among the nine judges named by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation to the apex court is Justice MM Sundresh.

Published: 19th August 2021 05:28 AM

MM Sundresh Madras HC judge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among the nine judges named by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation to the apex court is Justice MM Sundresh. He is the third senior-most judge of the Madras HC. It was him who delivered the judgment that effectively banned the erection of advertisements, banners and hoardings near traffic signals.

A bench, headed by him, recently directed the CBI to probe into the death of pachyderms in the forest after a PIL alleged they were poached for ivory. Born in Erode, the 58-year-old completed his schooling and pre-university education there.

A graduate of the Loyola College and the Madras Law College, the judge was enrolled as an advocate in 1985 and served as a government advocate from 1991 to 1996. His precise presentation of cases on facts and law was well appreciated by the Bench and Bar.

He was also the Counsel for the TN Small Scale Industries Development Corporation. He was also a member of the Monitoring Committee overseeing the establishment of Reverse Osmosis System to Dyeing Units of Tiruppur, Karur and Erode. He also served as an Additional Judge of the Madras High Court in 2009 and was elevated as a permanent judge there in 2011.

