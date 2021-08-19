PM Modi our role model on matters to criticise Union govt: PTR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “In matters to oppose the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our role model,” said Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan while replying to BJP member Vanathi Srinivasan in the Assembly on Wednesday.

“When Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister, he strongly opposed the then Union Government whenever he felt the Centre’s decision would affect the rights of States,” the Minister added.

During the debate on the revised general and agriculture budget, Vanathi noted the Union government shared its tax revenue fairly with the State governments. “The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had pointed out that the Union government cesses levied for a specific purpose have not been fully utilised for the intended purposes, and the surcharges, which were supposed to be collected only for a limited time, have continued almost indefinitely,” she said.

Srinivasan added that the right to collect taxes and share them with the State governments is a duty of the Union government as per Indian Constitution.

“But still, several members in the House are taking exception to the government’s related activities,” the BJP member said.

Centre’s allegations refuted

Responding to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s allegation that the Tamil Nadu government increased petrol price by Rs 7 and then reduced it by Rs 3, State Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that the DMK government had never increased the price of petroleum products.