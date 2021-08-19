STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi our role model on matters to criticise Union govt: PTR

“When Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister,  he strongly opposed the then Union Government whenever he felt the Centre’s decision would affect the rights of States,” the Minister added.

Published: 19th August 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

Tamil Nadu FinMin PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “In matters to oppose the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our role model,” said Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan while replying to BJP member Vanathi Srinivasan in the Assembly on Wednesday.

“When Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister,  he strongly opposed the then Union Government whenever he felt the Centre’s decision would affect the rights of States,” the Minister added.

During the debate on the revised general and agriculture budget, Vanathi noted the Union government shared its tax revenue fairly with the State governments. “The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had pointed out that the Union government cesses levied for a specific purpose have not been fully utilised for the intended purposes, and the surcharges, which were supposed to be collected only for a limited time, have continued almost indefinitely,” she said.

Srinivasan added that the right to collect taxes and share them with the State governments is a duty of the Union government as per Indian Constitution.

“But still, several members in the House are taking exception to the government’s related activities,” the BJP member said.

 Centre’s allegations refuted 
Responding to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s allegation that the Tamil Nadu government increased petrol price by Rs 7 and then reduced it by Rs 3, State Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that the DMK government had never increased the price of petroleum products. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PTR Narendra Modi
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp