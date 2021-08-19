Tamilisai Soundararajan’s mother no more

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties condoled the demise of the mother of Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday morning. Krishana Kumari (76) died at a private hospital in Hyderabad due to age-related illness. She is survived by her husband Kumari Anandan, and Tamilisai.

In a message, Tamilisai said her mother’s mortal remains would be brought to her Saligramam house on Wednesday evening for the public to pay homage. Last rites will take place on Thursday. Many political leaders expressed their condolences.