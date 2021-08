By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan promised that encroached forest land would be retrieved. He was replying to BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan who expressed concern over lives being lost in such incidents.

Rajan said encroachment of forest land was the main reason for such conflicts. As an example, he mentioned an incident of a private party encroaching forest in Coimbatore. He, however, did not reveal the name of the person, saying it would be politicised.