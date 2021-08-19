TN man accused in attempt to murder case flees from police shortly after getting remand

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 31-year-old accused, who was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case, reportedly escaped from the police shortly after they got him a remand from the magistrate in Gudiyatham on Wednesday night.

The police said Sathyaraj alias Gurusathyan, 31, was arrested by Melpatti police under section 307 (attempt to murder) on Wednesday.

Later in the day, five police personnel escorted the accused in a private vehicle. They produced him before the magistrate. After getting the remand, the accused was escorted to the vehicle.

Shortly before leaving the place, he escaped from the police breaching the security.

A special police team has been formed to nab the accused, said the police.

Sathyaraj is a resident of Melkottakuppam in Melpatti near Gudiyatham.