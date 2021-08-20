Artificial Intelligence centre for Healthcare in Puducherry's Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) has started an exclusive centre named Healthcare Artificial Intelligence and Research (CHAIR). The centre hopes to strive towards the robust introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in health sciences as related to academics, research and patient care.

"Artificial Intelligence is an emerging field of study that simulates the processes of human intelligence on computer systems. These processes include the collection of information, processing them, using them and arriving at results that mimic human thinking. AI holds great promise in various fields similar to the industrial revolution," said Vice Chancellor of SBV and former Director of JIPMER Professor SC Parija.

Parija maintained that in the coming years, the impetus is on introducing AI and machine learning into the realms of health sciences.

With a plethora of clinical data available at tertiary care setup like Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, deemed to be University, it is imperative to realise the potentials of AI in several avenues including storage, retrieval and analysis of patient data, pharmacy services, extended and augmented hospital information system, robotics in surgery and direct applications in day today diagnostic services including the utilization of sophisticated medical equipment including Computerized Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET).

"As a part of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 with reference to the health care services, mention must be made of the report of the global future council and the future of health and healthcare in the light of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Moreover the surge of core data science with big data analytics, nodal digital techniques and machine learning will cast a pronounced and favourable impact on health and healthcare," said Parija.

SBV intends to throw open the facilities at the centre for the larger benefit of the healthcare institutes through memoranda of understanding, the professor said.

Further Dr Parija stressed upon the inclusion of a component on artificial intelligence in student and faculty research that would pave the way for a proactive eco system in our march towards a better, safer and healthier world.