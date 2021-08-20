EPS knocks on Raj Bhavan doors, slams DMK govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after charging that the DMK government was trying to frame him in the Kodanadu case, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday knocked the doors of Raj Bhavan in this regard and levelled several allegations against the MK Stalin government.

Claiming that the government has failed on all fronts and that ‘corruption-collection-vendetta’ was its motto, Palaniswami submitted a memorandum to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. “The prosecution and the accused persons have colluded to play a probe drama with a single aim to raise allegations against the Opposition Leader,” the memorandum read. Palaniswami was accompanied by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and other senior party leaders.

“The DMK is unleashing political vendetta on the Opposition to cover up its illegal activities and failure to provide good governance. The government is also influencing the official machinery to close criminal cases against DMK men. Besides, persons close to the CM and his family members are handling the entire functioning of State government,” the memorandum added. T he leaders urged Governor to ask for records of the above issues, probe and take action in the interest of public welfare.