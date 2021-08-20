Highways minister promises repair works on Kanniyakumari roads

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Highways E V Velu has promised to carry out repair works on the Kanniyakumari-Kaliyakkavilai road. Congress member S Rajesh Kumar on Thursday brought a call of attention motion in the Assembly, urging the State government to take steps to carry out repair works on the Kaliyakkavilai-Kanniyakumari 56-km road stretch and the Kavalkinaru-Parvathipuram 42-km road stretch.

“These roads, which play a crucial role in connecting Tamil Nadu with Kerala, is filled with potholes, and the road width has also decreased after huge TWAD pipes were placed on both the sides. Besides, the incomplete Underground Drainage (UGD) works in some parts of the Nagercoil Corporation have worsened the road condition,” he said. In reply, Minister Velu promised to initiate repair works for the road stretches.