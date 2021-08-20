STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OPS releases 39-page rebuttal to white paper on TN’s finances

Former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who had also handled the finance portfolio for the past ten years, on Thursday responded to the white paper on State’s finances released recently.

Published: 20th August 2021 05:22 AM

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

“An effort has been made to create an impression in the white paper that there had been a huge slide in the State’s fiscal position after 2016-17, and to claim that inefficiency of the then State government was the reason for this,” Panneerselvam said in a 39-page rebuttal to the white paper and the revised budget for 2021-22.

“Introduction of the GST and recession were the reasons for insufficient growth of State’s tax revenue after 2016-17. Besides, the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission added to the State’s woes. At this juncture, the Centre gave up certain schemes and increased State’s share in many schemes.

Besides, the government also bore TANGEGEDCO’s debt burden to the tune of Rs 22,500 crore,” he said. “Ups and down in tax revenue is normal in an economic cycle, and delivering goods to the people by managing it efficiently is the sign of good governance. The AIADMK government did only that,” he added.

