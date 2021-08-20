STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Road fatalities in TN touch a 25-year low

After years of topping the charts on road fatality numbers, Tamil Nadu has finally put an end to its notorious track record, with Covid restrictions in 2020 aiding the fall in numbers.

Published: 20th August 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Road Safety

For representational purposes

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After years of topping the charts on road fatality numbers, Tamil Nadu has finally put an end to its notorious track record, with Covid restrictions in 2020 aiding the fall in numbers. Between January and December last year, as many as 8,060 people died in road accidents.

The last time the State reported less than 9,000 road fatalities in a year was way back in 1995, when the vehicle population was below one crore in the State. Now, the population has increased to over three crore.

The State recorded 17,218 deaths due to road mishaps in 2016, and the figure gradually fell to 10,525 deaths in 2019, according to data revealed by the Transport Department.

The report noted that 98.16 per cent of the road deaths (7,912) last year happened due to the driver’s fault. Surprisingly, no fatality has been attributed to road damage or poor maintenance.

Helmets could’ve prevented 44.91% of biker fatalities

Curbs imposed on transportation during the lockdown, efforts of various government departments, strict enforcement of traffic rules, safety measures in accident-prone zones and effective healthcare infrastructure led to the drop in fatalities, officials said.

The data also revealed two-wheelers were involved in 37 per cent of deaths, and 44.91 per cent of two-wheeler fatalities were attributed to non-wearing of helmets. Most deaths due to lack of helmets were in Coimbatore (85), Kancheepuram (74) and Thanjavur (67). “Helmet compliance increased substantially among bike riders in rural areas. However, the benefits of increasing awareness can be fully gauged only when transportation fully resumes,” said a DSP from Tiruvallur district.

According to the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, over-speeding of vehicles, overloading of goods, overloading of persons in goods vehicles, drunken driving, jumping red lights, and use of mobile phones while driving are the most severe traffic violations, and offenders’ driving licence should be suspended. “We suspended 1,11,053 licences between January and December last year,” a senior transport official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu road accident road safety
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp