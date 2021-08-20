Salem: Covid cluster in nursing college, 12 students positive

By Express News Service

SALEM: 12 students of the Salem Government Nursing College tested positive for Covid on Thursday. Sources said a third-year nursing student came down with fever on Tuesday and tested positive the next day.

Following this, tests were conducted on 19 of her contacts. Of them, nine third-year students tested positive and were admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH).

Speaking to TNIE, GMKMCH Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy said the 10 students were on duty in the GMKMCH. “As a precautionary measure, we tested all the 176 nursing students staying in the hostel and the results of two of them returned positive for Covid,” she said.

It may be recalled that medical and allied colleges reopened on August 16 across the State and students were directed to produce Covid negative certificates before being admitted for classes and into the hostel.