BJP destroying federalism; Opposition parties must stand united: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday participated in the virtual meeting of leaders of 19 Opposition parties chaired by Congress acting president Sonia Gandhi.

Blaming the BJP for destroying federalism, he stressed the need for unity among the Opposition parties. “Federalism is being destroyed due to the scant respect BJP has for States’ rights and it is imperative that the Opposition stands united at this hour,” he tweeted.

Stalin added, “The recent Parliament session witnessed our unity. It must grow stronger and DMK supports the joint statement in toto.”DMK’s parliamentary party leader TR Baalu also joined the virtual meeting with Stalin.

The Opposition parties meet announced nation-wide protests, including dharnas, demonstrations, and hartals on September 20 and 30 pressing for their charter of demands including augmentation of vaccine production capabilities in the country, procuring vaccines globally and speeding up free universal mass vaccination drive.

In a joint statement, the Opposition parties also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial enquiry into the use of Pegasus Spyware for surveillance. The leaders called upon the people to rise to the occasion to defend the secular, democratic republican order with all might.

DMK extends support

