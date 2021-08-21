Can’t have discrimination in granting maternity leave: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday observed that there cannot be any discrimination between regularised and non-regularised married women government servants in the granting of maternity leave.

Disposing of a plea on extending maternity leave benefits to government servants irrespective of their job status, Justice N Kirubakaran directed the State to grant maternity leave uniformly to the regularised, contractual and non-regularised women government servants.

Advocate C Rajaguru filed a petition seeking the government to provide maternity leave without differential treatment to regularised and non-regularised women government servants.

He stated that information collected through RTI queries revealed that only regularised employees of health department were given leave as per the relevant government order while non-regularised and those appointed through Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) were not given maternity leave in Villupuram district.