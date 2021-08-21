Centre, State govts advised to promote entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the growing menace of job rackets, the Madras High Court on Friday suggested for the Centre and the State to promote entrepreneurs to create self-employment opportunities for the youth.

The Bench comprising Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice S Vaidyanathan disposed of a suo motu petition on a job racket and fake interview call and said, “In order to overcome the growing menace of job racketing and to tackle the unemployment problem, we suggest that both the Centre and the TN government promote entrepreneurs and create self-employment opportunities for the youth, depending on their skills. So that future generations of this country can be protected from such money mongering vultures.”

The court also stated that the appropriate governments should think of periodically conducting awareness programmes to encourage self-employment schemes and also extend help for taking loans from banks with tax reduction.

The case concerns Bharathiraja, who applied for a job under Rajiv Awas Yojana and was asked to pay Rs 12,500 for processing. After sensing a scam, he sent the address of a sitting High Court judge and his phone number to private recruitment agencies.

During inquiry, a woman, Chitra, was arrested and later released on bail. The Court directed the investigation agency to split the case and ordered the filing of the charge sheet in a month.