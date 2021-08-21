Coal gone missing: Power Minister Senthil Balaji promises probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji vowed to investigate the reported disappearance of 2.38 lakh tonnes of coal (worth Rs 85 crore) from TANGEDCO’s North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) at Ennore.

The alleged mismatch between what was in stock and on record came to light during an inspection by a three-member team recently. The minister added that an inquiry would also be initiated at the thermal power plants in Thoothukudi and Mettur (Salem) as well.

Meanwhile, former electricity minister P Thangamani in Namakkal said that Balaji was trying to snare him in the missing-coal issue. “Since there is no allegation against us, I will not bother about his complaints,” he added.