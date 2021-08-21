STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Eligibility terms for pre-law assistant professors struck down

The court said these qualifications suffer from ‘patent irrationality’, ‘unreasonableness’ and ‘arbitrariness.’

Published: 21st August 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

students, children, education, classroom

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has struck down the eligibility condition that candidates seeking appointment to the post of Assistant Professors (pre-law courses) in government law colleges in Tamil Nadu should have a Master of Laws (ML) degree and enrolment as advocate in addition to having a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject. The court said these qualifications suffer from ‘patent irrationality’, ‘unreasonableness’ and ‘arbitrariness.’

A Bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice V Parthiban on Thursday passed the orders on a set of writ petitions challenging the qualifications prescribed for the post of Assistant Professors in government law colleges.

The Bench thus declared G.O. Ms No 1349 and G.O. Ms No 264 dated 19.11. 1985, and 20.12.2005, as illegal and unconstitutional as the same are repugnant to the minimum standards laid down by the Bar Council of India (BCI) in the Legal Education Rules, 2008, in terms of section 7 (1) (h) (i) read with section 49 (af) and (d) of the Advocates Act, 1961.

It also stated that candidates who obtained master’s degrees via distance education or by correspondence are ineligible for appointment as Assistant Professors (Pre-Law); so are candidates with cross major degrees. 

Nonetheless, appointments already made for year 2014 and 2017-18 shall not be affected by this ruling, the Bench said, directing the State government authorities to ‘revisit’ the entire eligibility criteria.

‘Appointments will not be revoked’
Nonetheless, appointments already made for year 2014 and 2017-18 shall not be affected by this ruling, the Bench said. The bench also directed the State government authorities to ‘revisit’ the entire eligibility criteria for the positions

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp