Erode: Residents evacuated after major breach in Lower Bhavani Project canal floods three villages

Three villages were inundated on Friday following a major breach in the Lower Bhavani Project canal near Kanna Velampalayam, five days after water was released from Bhavanisagar dam. 

Published: 21st August 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:10 AM

The LBP canal breached near Kanna Velampalayam in Periyavilamalai panchayat on Friday, flooding villages and farmlands nearby | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: Three villages were inundated on Friday following a major breach in the Lower Bhavani Project canal near Kanna Velampalayam, five days after water was released from Bhavanisagar dam.  The breach took place at the 55th mile of the 124-mile canal where PWD officials were undertaking works to build a concrete wall, as part of the Rs 710 crore canal renovation project.

According to sources, the breach happened in the left bank of the canal. Water entered Malapalayam, Karayankadu, and Varavangadu  inundating more than 70 houses. Minister for Housing S Muthusamy, inspected the affected villages. 

Though water release from the reservoir was stopped, flow didn’t stop till late evening on Friday. People were moved to in schools in Olapalayam and Pudhupalayam. Hundreds of acres of farmlands were inundated and farmers were worried that it would take a lot of money to make them cultivable again. The extent of damage would be assessed once the water drains, officials said. 

A section of farmers complained of sub-par work on the canal. The contract to renovate the canal was taken by Namakkal-based PST constructions, confirmed the Minister for Housing S Muthusamy. “We have sought a detailed report on what caused the breach. If there is any wrong on the part of the contractor, action would be taken against them,” he said. Pointing out that the tender was finalised during the AIADMK government, the minister, however, said it was too early to draw any conclusion. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernisation of 200-km Lower Bhavani Project canal in February. However, it was stopped after a section of farmers opposed the plan to lay concrete slabs.

Detailed report sought
A section of farmers complained of sub-par work on the canal. The contract to renovate the canal was taken by Namakkal-based PST constructions, confirmed the Minister for Housing S Muthusamy. "We have sought a detailed report. If there is any wrong on the part of the contractor, action would be taken against them," he said. Pointing out that the tender was finalised during the AIADMK government, the minister, however, said it was too early to draw any conclusion.

