Madras HC reunites transman and woman despite father’s objections

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Reinforcing the freedom of an individual to choose one’s life partner, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court permitted a woman to unite with her transman lover, despite her father’s objections.

A bench comprising Justices V Bharathidasan and J Nisha Banu passed the order while hearing a Habeas Corpus petition filed by the transman, claiming the woman had been illegally confined by her father.

M Kavin Thamizh, after undergoing a hormone replacement therapy and recording his change of name in a Gazette Notification, met Revathi (23) in 2018 and fell in love with her. Kavin made full disclosure of his gender to Revathi, and they decided to proceed with the relationship consensually.

On April 27 last, Revathi left her home after writing to the Kadaladi police station and Ramnathapuram Superintendant of Police, intimating them that she was leaving of her own volition. The couple left for Chennai, where Revathi took accommodation at a ladies hostel in Pallavaram.

On May 8, Revathi’s parents, along with the police, forcibly took Revathi away. Claiming that the action by the police was illegal and that Revathi has been illegally detained by her parents against her will, Kavin moved a Habeas Corpus petition.

During the hearing, Revathi appeared before a division Bench and expressed her willingness to live with Kavin. She also submitted a plea stating that both of them have been together for more than three years and that she is aware of Kavin’s gender.

Considering that Revathi is a major and willing to go with the petitioner of her own volition, the judges dismissed her father’s objections and allowed her to go with Kavin.

