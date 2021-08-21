Puducherry Doordarshan Kendra to go off air soon

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: It is the end of an era as the Puducherry Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) seems to head for a closure of operations, along with programme generating facilities at Madurai and Coimbatore. All the six serving cameramen at the DDK have been transferred through an order issued by the Directorate General, Prasar Bharati. Similarly, four cameramen from Madurai and two from Coimbatore, too, have been transferred and none posted as their replacement. The order, issued on August 18, had transferred 71 cameramen across the country.

This sudden transfer of entire camera crew, by treating it as a Programme Generating Facility (PGF) and not a Kendra, is indicative of closure, said sources. zWithout cameramen there would not be any programme production or outside coverage activities from DDK Puducherry, they added. Doordarshan Kendra, Puducherry, was inaugurated on August 15, 1992, and has been functioning as an independent Kendra since its commencement.

Though it was planned as a Programme Generating Facility, the then Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Ajit Kumar Panja, declared it as a Kendra during its inauguration. A High Power Transmitter of 10 KW for terrestrial transmission has also been provided to the Kendra and also an attached Lower Power Transmitter located at NLC, Neyveli for a greater reach.

The DDK has been broadcasting across the Union Territory of Puducherry, comprising all the four regions (Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam) as a bridge between the government and the public. As there is no news unit attached to the Kendra, the local events were elaborately covered and telecast in a slot called Puducherry ULA, for the exclusive reach of the UT’s viewers.

While it aired eight-hour local programmes creating awareness on health, agriculture, social issues, news and entertainment, the Kendra had also acted as a source of livelihood to performing artists, especially during the pandemic period.