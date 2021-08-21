STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Independent MLA Angalane 'duped' of Rs 15 lakh, files complaint

Independent MLA P Angalane lodged a complaint at the Puducherry Grand Bazar police station alleging that Ravi had defrauded him of Rs 15 lakh and demanded action be taken against him. 

Published: 21st August 2021 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

A homeguard with Telangana police acted swiftly and saved the life of a woman who attempted suicide

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Police have registered a case against the leader of Puratchi Bharatam Party for allegedly defrauding Puducherry Independent MLA P Angalane of Rs 15 lakh.

Angalanr, an independent MLA from Thiruvuvanai constituency, was introduced to Puratchi Ravi, leader of Puratchi Bharata party last January by Jayaraman, a former MP's driver.

At that time, Ravi said that he was doing real estate business in many places and that Angalane could earn good profit if he also invested in real estate business with him. Believing this, Angalane met Ravi at his office on Rangappillai streer and allegedly gave him Rs 15 lakh.

Ravi then showed Angalan a copy of the agreement signed with the owners stating that an agreement had been reached for a place on the Villupuram-Trichy highway and a liquor store on Gandhi Road in Puducherry. But he is yet to provide a copy of that agreement to Angalan.

Following this, on April 14, Angalane went with Jayaraman and asked them to provide a copy of the agreement or to return the money given to Ravi. But Ravi did not succumb to these demands.

Following this, he lodged a complaint at the Puducherry Grand Bazar police station alleging that Ravi had defrauded him of Rs 15 lakh and action be taken against him. 

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLA P Angalane Puducherry MLA
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp