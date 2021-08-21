Puducherry Independent MLA Angalane 'duped' of Rs 15 lakh, files complaint

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Police have registered a case against the leader of Puratchi Bharatam Party for allegedly defrauding Puducherry Independent MLA P Angalane of Rs 15 lakh.

Angalanr, an independent MLA from Thiruvuvanai constituency, was introduced to Puratchi Ravi, leader of Puratchi Bharata party last January by Jayaraman, a former MP's driver.

At that time, Ravi said that he was doing real estate business in many places and that Angalane could earn good profit if he also invested in real estate business with him. Believing this, Angalane met Ravi at his office on Rangappillai streer and allegedly gave him Rs 15 lakh.

Ravi then showed Angalan a copy of the agreement signed with the owners stating that an agreement had been reached for a place on the Villupuram-Trichy highway and a liquor store on Gandhi Road in Puducherry. But he is yet to provide a copy of that agreement to Angalan.

Following this, on April 14, Angalane went with Jayaraman and asked them to provide a copy of the agreement or to return the money given to Ravi. But Ravi did not succumb to these demands.

Following this, he lodged a complaint at the Puducherry Grand Bazar police station alleging that Ravi had defrauded him of Rs 15 lakh and action be taken against him.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

