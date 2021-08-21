STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Six booked for stealing 39 tonnes of ilmenite sand from sealed godown in Thoothukudi

The owner of the VV Titanium firm was among those booked. The godown had a stock of 1.28 lakh tonnes of ilmenite when it was sealed in 2017, according to documents available.

Published: 21st August 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

The lorries seized by SIPCOT police in Thoothukudi (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: SIPCOT police have booked six persons including the owner of the VV Titanium firm and confiscated over 39 tonnes of ilmenite sand stolen from a godown that was sealed by the state government four years ago. The police had seized five lorries used for the crime and also detained the drivers of the five lorries for further investigations.

According to the FIR registered at the SIPCOT police station based on a complaint given by Meelavittan VAO Rajesh Kanna, VV Titanium owner V Esakki (49), N Marimuthu (39), P Murugan (49), A Saayandi (39) and S Selvam (51) have been booked under section 448, 379, 420 IPC and 24 (4) Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act). The police have seized a total of 39 bags each containing one tonne of ilmenite sand and several bundles of big bags.

The FIR adds that three lorries had unloaded 30 tonnes of ilmenite at the plant, while one lorry laden with nine tonnes of ilmenite is under custody of SIPCOT police. Another lorry contained several bundles of empty bags. The accused had stolen the ilmenite sand bags by breaking the seals of the godown that was sealed by a special team led by IAS officer Satyabrata Sahoo in 2017, according to the FIR.

VV Titanium Pigment Private Limited, which is a part of the VV Group that makes a turnover of Rs 1450 crore, is under the control of sand mining baron Vaikundarajan and his sons as per an affidavit, said advocate V Ramasubbu.

The godown had a stock of 1.28 lakh tonnes of ilmenite when it was sealed in 2017, according to the documents available.

It may be noted that the owner of the company, who was a leading beach sand miner in the country, also operates a titanium pigment unit in Thoothukudi's SIPCOT industrial complex. Ilmenite is a key raw material for manufacturing titanium dioxide which finds applications in the manufacture of paint, rubber, paper, detergents, cosmetics, printing inks, textiles and plastics among other products.

VV Titanium sources claimed that they formerly procured the ilmenite sand from its sister concern VV Mineral, until the latter was sealed in 2017. However, after the state government banned beach sand mineral mining in 2013, the VV Pigmentation unit had obtained a court order to import ilmenite from the international market for its operations. The ilmenite sand seized by the police was imported material, they said.

An official source said that a sample of the seized ilmenite sand has been sent to IREL for testing to find out whether it is an imported mineral or from a stock sealed in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi Ilmenite VV Titanium
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp