STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Activists bat for reduction in school hours in TN

With schools gearing up to open for classes 9-12, there have been calls to hold classes on alternate days with shorter teaching hours

Published: 22nd August 2021 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Unlike in pre-pandemic times, students will not be allowed to interact closely when schools reopen on September 1 | P Jawahar

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As schools in Tamil Nadu are set to reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 on September 1, stakeholders have been demanding that all precautions be taken to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“Even before the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was announced, we had appealed to the government to conduct classes with half the strength on alternate days. If there are 40 students in a class, 20 could have classes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and the others on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This will ensure minimal interaction,” said PK Ilamaran, president Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association.

Meanwhile, when schools were contacted, most commented that they would divide students into groups and hold classes in different rooms simultaneously.

“There will be a lot of empty classrooms and we can accommodate a lot of groups,” said R Premalatha, principal of a private school in Egmore. But activists point out there are not enough teachers to hold simultaneous classes and this arrangement could compromise quality of education. Another important demand is reduction in the number of working hours.

“Children will not be able to wear masks continuously for more than five hours. If mask observation is not adhered to, it negates the purpose of SOP. In fact, even the public have stopped wearing masks at all times. We are talking about children here. School hours must be reduced,” said KL Vijayan, an education rights activist from Nandambakkam.

Other demands include sanitising classrooms every morning, regular temperature checks and connecting every school to a public health centre. School education department officials did not comment on the various demands that have arisen but said the State government will consider all measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu school reopening
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp