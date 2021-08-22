Calendar-makers brace for lean days as raw material supply falls

Azeefa Fathima By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Soon after releasing the yearly album of calendar designs for 2022-23 on Aadi 18 (an auspicious day) this year, the calendar manufacturing sector has braced for a tough year ahead owing to the possibility of another lockdown and the massive reduction in the import of raw materials.

On Aadi 18 every year, calendar manufacturers compile an album of designs to be printed for the following year. Agents, printers, binders, salespersons, and other stakeholders of the industry participate in the event, and obtain and distribute the albums. Following this, orders will be placed. Though this event was postponed to another date in 2020 because of the complete lockdown then, it was held on Aadi 18 itself without any hiccup this year.

The event having gone well, however, is not a sign that it’s going to be a bed of roses for the sector. A large portion of raw materials used in calendar manufacturing is recycled paper, for which tonnes of used paper have to be imported from several countries, especially European ones, which have been heavily affected owing to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Speaking to Express, Tamil Nadu Calendar Manufacturers Association secretary K Jeyasankar said: "Owing to the closure of schools in these countries, paper waste related to schooling like used notebooks and textbooks has almost completely stopped. Since around 60 per cent of our paper needs are met by imports, the sector has taken a huge hit."

Shipments delayed

Exacerbating the situation is the delay in the delivery of shipments. "Usually, the cargo vessel will be filled to its capacity from a single country and we receive the shipment in time. Now, however, the ship, to reduce cost, is making stops at multiple countries, leading to the delay. If we demand that the materials be delivered as usual, they demand triple the normal charges.

Further, the cost of other materials such as calico, cellophane, and gum has also increased. All these factors have resulted in at least 20-25 per cent increase in the manufacturing cost (compared to last year)," said Jeyasankar, adding that the cost might increase further if another lockdown is imposed here.

‘Polls saved us’

When the entire calendar manufacturing sector was expecting a massive decline in sales in 2021 due to the 2020 lockdown, the 2021 Assembly Elections came to their rescue, leaving them with just around ten per

cent decline in sales, said Jeyasankar. Another manufacturer said having some raw material in hand before the lockdown started helped many manufacturers save funds.

Chain reaction

The reduced import of paper waste has inevitably resulted in an increase in the manufacturing cost and selling price. "Because of this, companies, shops, and others might reduce the volume of the order. Further, if there is another lockdown coming, shop owners will hesitate to place the order," worry the manufacturers who pray they get at least 75 per cent sales this year. If the lockdown is imposed, it will also impact the livelihoods of around 1.5 lakh workers dependent on the sector, they added.

Sliver of hope

"Our hope is that the customers would understand the situation and place their orders as early as possible, so that we can finish the orders well before the deadline. If there is a lockdown and the orders come late, it will further put the sector under pressure. Around 60 out of the 100- odd calendar manufacturers in the district had already released their albums on Aadi 18 and works by agents and representatives are underway," said Jeyasankar, adding that the acute shortages of vaccines in the district has made it difficult to vaccinate the entire workforce.