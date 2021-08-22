STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Calendar-makers brace for lean days as raw material supply falls

On Aadi 18 every year, calendar manufacturers compile an album of designs to be printed for the following year. 

Published: 22nd August 2021 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Workers at a calendar printing unit in Sivakasi | SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

By Azeefa Fathima
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Soon after releasing the yearly album of calendar designs for 2022-23 on Aadi 18 (an auspicious day) this year, the calendar manufacturing sector has braced for a tough year ahead owing to the possibility of another lockdown and the massive reduction in the import of raw materials.

On Aadi 18 every year, calendar manufacturers compile an album of designs to be printed for the following year. Agents, printers, binders, salespersons, and other stakeholders of the industry participate in the event, and obtain and distribute the albums. Following this, orders will be placed. Though this event was postponed to another date in 2020 because of the complete lockdown then, it was held on Aadi 18 itself without any hiccup this year.

The event having gone well, however, is not a sign that it’s going to be a bed of roses for the sector. A large portion of raw materials used in calendar manufacturing is recycled paper, for which tonnes of used paper have to be imported from several countries, especially European ones, which have been heavily affected owing to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Speaking to Express, Tamil Nadu Calendar Manufacturers Association secretary K Jeyasankar said: "Owing to the closure of schools in these countries, paper waste related to schooling like used notebooks and textbooks has almost completely stopped. Since around 60 per cent of our paper needs are met by imports, the sector has taken a huge hit."

Shipments delayed
Exacerbating the situation is the delay in the delivery of shipments. "Usually, the cargo vessel will be filled to its capacity from a single country and we receive the shipment in time. Now, however, the ship, to reduce cost, is making stops at multiple countries, leading to the delay. If we demand that the materials be delivered as usual, they demand triple the normal charges.

Further, the cost of other materials such as calico, cellophane, and gum has also increased. All these factors have resulted in at least 20-25 per cent increase in the manufacturing cost (compared to last year)," said Jeyasankar, adding that the cost might increase further if another lockdown is imposed here.

‘Polls saved us’
When the entire calendar manufacturing sector was expecting a massive decline in sales in 2021 due to the 2020 lockdown, the 2021 Assembly Elections came to their rescue, leaving them with just around ten per
cent decline in sales, said Jeyasankar. Another manufacturer said having some raw material in hand before the lockdown started helped many manufacturers save funds.

Chain reaction
The reduced import of paper waste has inevitably resulted in an increase in the manufacturing cost and selling price. "Because of this, companies, shops, and others might reduce the volume of the order. Further, if there is another lockdown coming, shop owners will hesitate to place the order," worry the manufacturers who pray they get at least 75 per cent sales this year. If the lockdown is imposed, it will also impact the livelihoods of around 1.5 lakh workers dependent on the sector, they added.

Sliver of hope
"Our hope is that the customers would understand the situation and place their orders as early as possible, so that we can finish the orders well before the deadline. If there is a lockdown and the orders come late, it will further put the sector under pressure. Around 60 out of the 100- odd calendar manufacturers in the district had already released their albums on Aadi 18 and works by agents and representatives are underway," said Jeyasankar, adding that the acute shortages of vaccines in the district has made it difficult to vaccinate the entire workforce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp