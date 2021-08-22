Hairfall after Covid recovery, new side effect?

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Post-recovery side effects of Covid were believed to be a few issues such as tiredness and weight loss. However, patients have now started reporting hair loss, adding to their stress.

It was a harrowing experience for 46-year-old Rohini, when she contracted Covid early in May. Even a month after recovery, she had to battle with issues ranging from continued tiredness to lack of energy. Just as she thought the ill effects of the virus were behind her, she started experiencing severe hairfall in August.

“Everytime I ran my hand through my hair, it would bring out clumps of hair. While taking a shower, more hair fell off. I was extremely scared as this continued for almost two weeks,” says Rohini.

Doctors say that hairfall is a side effect after any major illness. It is not specifically due to Covid as it happens after malaria and typhoid too.

Priyadarshini Natarajan, dermatologist, Srinidhi Hospital and Dental Park, says, “We usually see a lot of cases of hairfall, especially in women. Infections like Covid, typhoid, and malaria weaken hair roots. The condition is called Telogen effluvium, which is temporary hair loss.”

Says Nidhi Singh, senior consultant dermatologist, Gleneagles Global Health City, “We have seen patients coming in two months after Covid recovery, complaining about hair fall. Usually, hair has a growing stage and a resting phase. Post Covid, the hair which is in the growing stage moves to the resting phase, leading to fall.” According to doctors, hairfall up to 100 strands per day is normal. If it is anything higher, then it can be considered a problem. Hairfall after Covid is seen more among women, and there has been about 20 per cent increase in patients complaining of hair fall.

“It is a systemic infection after any stress. It is more important to look for associated problems like dandruff and treat those. One of the most important things we give our patients along with supplements, is reassurance,” says Niraaimathi, consultant dermatologist, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchy.

Priyadarshini adds, “In most cases, you will grow new hair. It will take six months to recover completely from this hairfall. We give mild treatment with hair supplements and multi-vitamins. Mental stress due to hairfall is immense, which we help patients with.”