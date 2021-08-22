STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pain-demic: Cauvery’s banks fall silent as Tamil art forms slip into oblivion

While Tiruchy and Srirangam are home to a large number of traditional dancers, the lush farmlands in hardcore delta districts, such as Thanjavur, host many folk singers and artists.

Published: 22nd August 2021 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers Charumathi and Navaraj instructing their Barathanatiyam students | MK ASHOK KUMAR

By K Ezhilarasan and Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Much has been said about the post-lockdown plight of artists. But what’s happened to the arts themselves? Troupes have disbanded, students have dropped out, and equipment gather dust. The culturally-rich central districts of Tamil Nadu face the music all the more.

The regions along the banks of the Cauvery have for long been a treasure trove of Tamil cultural art forms. While Tiruchy and Srirangam are home to a large number of traditional dancers, the lush farmlands in hardcore delta districts, such as Thanjavur, host many folk singers and artists.

Navaraj and Charumathi, a couple who studied at the Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts, and run a dance school, Sri Mayura Natyalaya, in Tiruchy, say the school premises used to be full of life, but now wears a deserted look. “Before the lockdown last year, we had about 90 students. But now, just one or two come for classes, which are being held online,” the couple say.

The high dropout rate is because parents consider online school classes essential, but dance classes dispensable, they explain. “For dance classes, the learners’ physical presence makes a big difference. It is hard to correct their mistakes online,” they add.

Before the pandemic, students at the dance school used to perform at public events, drawing people’s attention and encouraging parents to send their wards for classes. But that doesn’t happen anymore. “The pandemic has killed talent in potential dancers. Dance requires continuous practice. We identified a few children with great talent and saw bright prospects. But they too stopped coming for practice,” Navaraj and Charumathi say. EB Hasini, a Class 7 student, explains the situation. “Three of us used to attend dance school together. But both my friends have stopped, so I’m alone,” she says.

For Patric Michaelson, a professional drama actor from Tiruchy, the days are dull, with no opportunities to put on makeup. He and his wife Arumainayagi run Arumai Kalai Kaariyalayam, which has a 25-member troupe. “Our troupe is scattered now. We were like a family, meeting at least 10 times a month to discuss ideas, write scripts, and compose songs for dramas. But now, with no stage opportunities, we hardly meet, and our creative minds are inactive,” Patric says.

Patric was a go-to person for several schools and colleges in the district for drama scripts, and for training students and applying makeup for annual day events. “They used to approach me with themes, and I would write scripts. But with schools closed, another avenue to propagate the art has been shut,” he adds.

While traditional art forms are suffering, the folk arts have it worse. Kalai Sudarmani awardee Orathanadu Gopu, from Thanjavur, explains, “We primarily performed at temple festivals. But due to the restrictions, we hardly touched our instruments. Members of our troupe now work at construction sites and paddy fields, and have been out of practice for over oneand-a-half years now. Our leather instruments have been torn.”

Gopu has even told his children to stay away from folk arts. “We took up this art to make the working class people happy. But now, we ourselves are in depression. Our faces and voices have lost their sheen. Folk artists usually engage their wards in their performances, but since the pandemic, I tell my daughter and son to only focus on academics and keep away from folk arts,” he says.

Before the lockdown, Gopu had the opportunity to go abroad to perform and train students. He last went to the US in 2019, and conducted a 15-day training session. “But since the pandemic, consumers of our art have almost forgotten it,” he complains, adding that he has been in folk arts for more than 25 years, and doesn’t know any other way to make a living. “I have all the instruments, a sound system, and a van. All remain untouched.”

Similarly, voice-over artist from Tiruchy Vincent Dhanaraj says the situation is devastating. “I have a recording studio, and lend my voice for documentaries and advertisements. The lockdown hampered my documentary-making, and now, I’m out of touch and will have to strive to get my voice back on track again,” he explains.

Artists say they are not as worried about their loss of income as they are about their arts not being performed for so long, and about the prolonged rest for their creative minds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Pandemic Tamil cultural art
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp