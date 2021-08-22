Pain-demic: Cauvery’s banks fall silent as Tamil art forms slip into oblivion

K Ezhilarasan and Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Much has been said about the post-lockdown plight of artists. But what’s happened to the arts themselves? Troupes have disbanded, students have dropped out, and equipment gather dust. The culturally-rich central districts of Tamil Nadu face the music all the more.

The regions along the banks of the Cauvery have for long been a treasure trove of Tamil cultural art forms. While Tiruchy and Srirangam are home to a large number of traditional dancers, the lush farmlands in hardcore delta districts, such as Thanjavur, host many folk singers and artists.

Navaraj and Charumathi, a couple who studied at the Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts, and run a dance school, Sri Mayura Natyalaya, in Tiruchy, say the school premises used to be full of life, but now wears a deserted look. “Before the lockdown last year, we had about 90 students. But now, just one or two come for classes, which are being held online,” the couple say.

The high dropout rate is because parents consider online school classes essential, but dance classes dispensable, they explain. “For dance classes, the learners’ physical presence makes a big difference. It is hard to correct their mistakes online,” they add.

Before the pandemic, students at the dance school used to perform at public events, drawing people’s attention and encouraging parents to send their wards for classes. But that doesn’t happen anymore. “The pandemic has killed talent in potential dancers. Dance requires continuous practice. We identified a few children with great talent and saw bright prospects. But they too stopped coming for practice,” Navaraj and Charumathi say. EB Hasini, a Class 7 student, explains the situation. “Three of us used to attend dance school together. But both my friends have stopped, so I’m alone,” she says.

For Patric Michaelson, a professional drama actor from Tiruchy, the days are dull, with no opportunities to put on makeup. He and his wife Arumainayagi run Arumai Kalai Kaariyalayam, which has a 25-member troupe. “Our troupe is scattered now. We were like a family, meeting at least 10 times a month to discuss ideas, write scripts, and compose songs for dramas. But now, with no stage opportunities, we hardly meet, and our creative minds are inactive,” Patric says.

Patric was a go-to person for several schools and colleges in the district for drama scripts, and for training students and applying makeup for annual day events. “They used to approach me with themes, and I would write scripts. But with schools closed, another avenue to propagate the art has been shut,” he adds.

While traditional art forms are suffering, the folk arts have it worse. Kalai Sudarmani awardee Orathanadu Gopu, from Thanjavur, explains, “We primarily performed at temple festivals. But due to the restrictions, we hardly touched our instruments. Members of our troupe now work at construction sites and paddy fields, and have been out of practice for over oneand-a-half years now. Our leather instruments have been torn.”

Gopu has even told his children to stay away from folk arts. “We took up this art to make the working class people happy. But now, we ourselves are in depression. Our faces and voices have lost their sheen. Folk artists usually engage their wards in their performances, but since the pandemic, I tell my daughter and son to only focus on academics and keep away from folk arts,” he says.

Before the lockdown, Gopu had the opportunity to go abroad to perform and train students. He last went to the US in 2019, and conducted a 15-day training session. “But since the pandemic, consumers of our art have almost forgotten it,” he complains, adding that he has been in folk arts for more than 25 years, and doesn’t know any other way to make a living. “I have all the instruments, a sound system, and a van. All remain untouched.”

Similarly, voice-over artist from Tiruchy Vincent Dhanaraj says the situation is devastating. “I have a recording studio, and lend my voice for documentaries and advertisements. The lockdown hampered my documentary-making, and now, I’m out of touch and will have to strive to get my voice back on track again,” he explains.

Artists say they are not as worried about their loss of income as they are about their arts not being performed for so long, and about the prolonged rest for their creative minds.