Stop vendetta politics, focus on third Covid wave: BJP tells DMK

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Investigat ion into the Kodanadu estate case is purely a political vendetta, said BJP State President Annamalai. “State government should focus on preventing the Covid third wave, especially when the DMK-led government has not fulfilled its poll promises,” he quipped.

Accompanied by Union Minister of State L Murugan, Annamalai came to Thoothukudi airport to attend events in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said that the DMK government under Chief Minister MK Stalin is a mix of sweet and bitter. “Sweet for controlling the second wave of the pandemic with the Central government and bitter for unnecessary remarks against the Union government ,” he added.

“Stalin should stop vendetta politics and concentrate on immunising the public,” Annamalai mentioned.