Thirumavalavan welcomes DMK's non-Brahmin archakar initiative, urges appointment of women priests

Talking to reporters in Tiruchy on Saturday, he said, “Equality is as much about equality in gender as it is about caste.

Published: 22nd August 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Thol Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Appreciating the DMK government’s recent appointment of priests from all castes, VCK chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan has said that the government should also look into appointing woman archakars at temples.

Talking to reporters in Tiruchy on Saturday, he said, “Equality is as much about equality in gender as it is about caste. So, we request the government to appoint women archakars too.”

It may be noted that women odhuvars have been appointed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department already, but not women archakars. Oodhuvars are those who chant or sing devotional songs and slokas at temples, while archakars primarily conduct pooja at the sanctum sanctorum of temples.

“There are many who claim that they stand for Hindu religion, but are opposing the appointment of archakars from all castes. It is not like people from outside Hindu religion are appointed as archakars, is it,” Thirumavalavan asked.

Replying to those who had said that the appointment was against Constitution, Thirumavalavan said, “The foundation of Constitution is all about equality, to promote a feeling of fraternity. Considering that, the appointments are in line.”

Srivilliputhur Jeeyer condemns TN’s temple priest appointments

Virudhunagar: Srivilliputhur Andal Temple Jeeyer Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar, in a video, condemned the State government’s decision of appointing people from all castes as temple priests. He said that the rituals (poojai) at all the traditional temples in Tamil Nadu must be conducted following the Aagama way. “The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department does not have the rights to change the way things happen in the temples and a Supreme Court judgment also says the same,” he said. 

