Counselling for UG courses from today

But majority of the government colleges have opted for offline counselling as they don’t have adequate infrastructure for the online process.

CHENNAI/MADURAI:  Government arts and science colleges have made elaborate arrangements for counselling for admissions to undergraduate courses, which will begin from Monday. As per directions of the Director of Collegiate Education (DCE), all colleges should start counselling from August 23 and complete the admission process by September 3. Colleges have been given permission to conduct online as well as offline counselling following Covid protocols.

But majority of the government colleges have opted for offline counselling as they don’t have adequate infrastructure for the online process. “It will be difficult to reach out to the selected students as many of them do not have access to good internet connection while even some of our staff are not trained to handle the process online. We will conduct offline counselling only,” said the principal of a government college. The institutions have been advised to prepare the waiting list for candidates as per the government reservation policy.

The DCE will announce the date of commencement of classes later on. Admitted students will be asked to join computer literacy programmes and soft skill training programmes conducted in the colleges. There are 143 government colleges in the State which have 1,00,600 seats, for which around three lakh applications have been received.

Admission process begins for PG courses

In another related development, the DCE on Sunday announced that students can apply for admissions into post-graduate courses online for the academic year 2021-22 in government arts and science colleges from August 23 to September 1. 

According to the notification, eligible candidates can visit www.tngasapg.org and www.tngasapg.in from Monday. All candidates except SC/ST candidates should pay Rs 58 as application cost and Rs 2 as registration cost. SC/ST candidates can pay registration cost of Rs 2 only, the notification further mentioned.

