DMK’s NRI wing functionary gets Rajya Sabha ticket

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Sunday named the party’s NRI wing joint secretary MM Abdullah as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election. The nomination procedures will commence on August 24 and the poll is scheduled for September 13.

The 45-year-old functionary from Pudukkottai, was crucial in establishing a strong IT wing for the party. He is soon set to be the party's lone Muslim MP.

When the BJP and AIADMK cadres a few years ago claimed that DMK president MK Stalin was not arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in 1976, and that he was involved in various other cases, Abdullah was the first person to aggressively fight the claim by quoting the report of Justice MM Ismail.