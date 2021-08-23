‘Give crop insurance coverage to Kuruvai’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK on Sunday urged the State government to extend the crop insurance coverage to Kuruvai paddy cultivation too.

In a statement, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss expressed his concern over the non-availability of insurance coverage for Kuruvai paddy this year.

He added that Kuruvai paddy has been cultivated in around 5 lakh acres of land due to the increased availability of Cauvery water.

“In this situation, crop insurance coverage is essential for Kuruvai too as the global warming may lead to floods and other calamities,” he urged.