Guv condoles death of Kalyan Singh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit expressed his condolences over the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh (89). Singh died due to multi-organ failure at a government hospital in Lucknow on Sunday. He had also formerly served as the Governor of Rajasthan.

In his message, Purohit said, “Kalyan Singh was a tall leader, veteran administrator and a great human being. The nation will always remember him for his hard work and contributions towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Uttar Pradesh and particularly to the BJP. I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved members of the family.”