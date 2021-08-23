Madurai Bench acquits three over delay in sending FIR to court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that the unexplained delay in filing and submitting FIR to the court raises suspicion, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court acquitted three persons, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, for attempting to murder a man who helped a couple in their inter-caste marriage in the district in 2017.

A Bench, comprising Justices V Bharathidasan and J Nisha Banu, observed that while mere delay in filing FIR may not be considered fatal to the prosecution, it raises suspicion when it is coupled with delay in sending the FIR copy to the court.

The judges added that it may look like an attempt to ‘build up a different case’ to implicate the accused. The judges also noted that the eye-witnesses in the case were not reliable and two previous statements given by the eye-witnesses, which included a traffic policeman, who was on duty near the place of occurrence, were suppressed.

Since no proper explanation was given by the prosecution for both, the judge acquitted the trio. The order was passed on an appeal filed by the trio challenging their conviction by a lower court in 2018.