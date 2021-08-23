Stalin extends Madras Day wishes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the 382nd birthday of Madras city, Chief Minister MK Stalin has extended his wishes to all residents of the city.

Madras Day is celebrated to commemorate the deal struck by the East Indian Company (EIC) with Ayyappan Nayakkar and Venkatappan to sell Chennapattnam village to the EIC in August 1639.

“Singara Chennai has many identities and specialities. The DMK governments had made contributions to the city’s development. We will continue to improve the city with a vision,” Stalin said in a message.