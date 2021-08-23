Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall till August 25

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rain in the State till August 25.

Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Madurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Delta districts.

Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over Southwest and West Central Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into deep sea during the period.

While for Chennai and neighbourhood areas, maximum temperature for next 48 hours is likely to be around 35-degree Celsius.