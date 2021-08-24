STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5.1 magnitude quake reported in Bay of Bengal

The quake, reported at 12.35 pm, was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal and was about 296 km south-south east of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and 320 km east north east of Chennai, it said.

Published: 24th August 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

People living in areas like Adyar and neighbouring Thiruvanmiyur said they felt mild tremors (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A 5.1 magnitude undersea earthquake over 300 km from here in the Bay of Bengal was reported on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

While there were no immediate reports of any damage, the tremors were felt in some parts of the city, residents said.

People living in areas like Adyar and neighbouring Thiruvanmiyur said they felt mild tremors, with some Twitter users saying they could even see the furniture 'shaking.'

