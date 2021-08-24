5.1 magnitude quake reported in Bay of Bengal

By PTI

CHENNAI: A 5.1 magnitude undersea earthquake over 300 km from here in the Bay of Bengal was reported on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The quake, reported at 12.35 pm, was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal and was about 296 km south-south east of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and 320 km east north east of Chennai, it said.

While there were no immediate reports of any damage, the tremors were felt in some parts of the city, residents said.

People living in areas like Adyar and neighbouring Thiruvanmiyur said they felt mild tremors, with some Twitter users saying they could even see the furniture 'shaking.'