5.1 magnitude quake reported in Bay of Bengal
The quake, reported at 12.35 pm, was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal and was about 296 km south-south east of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and 320 km east north east of Chennai, it said.
Published: 24th August 2021 02:02 PM | Last Updated: 24th August 2021 02:02 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A 5.1 magnitude undersea earthquake over 300 km from here in the Bay of Bengal was reported on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.
The quake, reported at 12.35 pm, was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal and was about 296 km south-south east of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and 320 km east north east of Chennai, it said.
While there were no immediate reports of any damage, the tremors were felt in some parts of the city, residents said.
People living in areas like Adyar and neighbouring Thiruvanmiyur said they felt mild tremors, with some Twitter users saying they could even see the furniture 'shaking.'
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 24-08-2021, 12:35:50 IST, Lat: 14.40 & Long: 82.91, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 296km SSE of kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/6qwi4D40KO @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/dLB55CDm36— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 24, 2021