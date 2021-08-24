Defamation case: Special court denies Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam exemption from appearance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court for cases related to MPs and MLAs, on Tuesday, denied exemption for AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator O Panneerselvam from personal appearance in connection with a defamation case.

While rejecting the plea moved by their counsel Prakash, the judge ordered them to appear before the court on 14 September.

The counsel sought the exemption on the grounds that the leaders have to discharge their democratic responsibilities as the State Assembly is in session.

He also informed the court that a petition seeking to quash the defamation case is coming up before the High Court on Friday (27 August).

However, the judge ordered them to appear before the court on 14 September.

Madras High Court judge M Nirmal Kumar, on Monday, had directed the counsel of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to approach the special court for exemption from appearance on 24 August in the defamation case while denying hearing the matter as urgent. The judge had also stated if the plea for exemption was not taken by the special court, the High Court could be approached.

The defamation case was filed before the special court by V Pugazhendhi, party spokesperson, after he was expelled from AIADMK for ‘anti-party’ activities. He questioned his expulsion, besides saying disrepute was brought to his image with the party statement citing ‘anti-party’ activities.