Health dept in talks with Apollo Hospital to get 5 lakh Covaxin doses: Ma Subramanian

Published: 24th August 2021 05:26 AM

PIC:MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department is in talks with the Apollo Hospital to obtain the five lakh Covaxin doses with the hospital under its CSR funds, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. A decision would be arrived at in two days, he said, adding that there is a shortage of Covaxin and that the State needs around four lakh doses of it to administer the second doses alone.

Subramanian was speaking to media persons after inaugurating a 24x7 Covid-19 vaccination centre, a paediatric Covid-19 ward with ICU facility, and an oxygen generator worth over `1 crore at Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The 24x7 Covid-19 vaccination centre also started functioning at 55 government hospitals across the State, he added.

Meanwhile, Subramanian released the report of a survey titled ‘Adherence to Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour Among People in Chennai’. The cross-sectional survey was conducted by the Department of Community Medicine of Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital between 23 and 31 July.

The survey showed that only areas like metro stations, shopping malls, five star hotels, hospitals, and medical laboratories enforced strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour. It also found disinfection of frequently touched surfaces was poor in small and mid-level hotels, 11 to 23 percent.

Sky view of findings

Health department’s survey found low adherence to Covid norms

11,737  total participants

1,045 total public spaces covered (including commercial establishments)

38% of total participants observed complete masking. (Adherence was poor in public places like bus stops and railway stations).

54% of total places covered had hand washing/sanitising facilities. (Roadside shops, tea shops, food stalls, shopping streets, fish markets, and play grounds had no hand washing/sanitizing facilities)

49% of total participants meticulously observed prescribed social distancing practices.

16%  of participants covered nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing

Major points: Physical distancing was not satisfactorily followed in places of worship like temples, churches, and mosques. In commercial spaces like roadsides, shopping streets, and bus stands, observance was only between 5 to 23 percent 

