Hold discussion on Kodanad case, demands Congress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kodanad robbery case might soon assume centrestage again inside the Assembly, with Congress floor leader M Selvaperunthagai moving a notice under Rule 55 for discussing the mysteries behind the case.

Taking exception to the move, the AIADMK said that it is against House conventions to discuss a matter that is pending before the court. AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar said: “A case pending before the court should not be discussed in the House. Further, under Rule 55, only issues of public interest can be raised.”

When asked why Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami raised Kodanad issue in the House a few days ago, Jayakumar said, “Palaniswami was denied an opportunity to express his views on that day and it was indeed a breach of privilege of a legislator. The Assembly is being used to exert mental agony on Palaniswami. We hope that the DMK government will protect the established democratic traditions and conventions of House.”

A few hours later, countering Jayakumar, Selvaperunthagai said there were numerous mysteries around Kodanad case and there were so many unanswered questions. “Why are the AIADMK leaders afraid to face a discussion on this case? Those who have genuine affection towards the late leader J Jayalalithaa wish to know the truth. If the AIADMK is not ready to discuss it in the Assembly, the Congress party invites them to discuss it in the people’s court,” Selvaperunthagai said.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that it was the AIADMK that raised the Kodanad issue in the Assembly. “This may be a non-urgent matter for Jayakumar. But the AIADMK cadre want to know the truth about the serious crimes that took place in the estate, where their beloved leader stayed on many occasions.”